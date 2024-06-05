AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Bandits hamper rescue efforts for trapped Nigerian miners
Dozens of miners are trapped in an artisanal mining pit in the village of Galkogo in Shiroro district of Niger State.
Bandits hamper rescue efforts for trapped Nigerian miners
Nigerian miners often work under dangerous conditions. / Photo: AFP
June 5, 2024

Efforts to dig out around 30 miners trapped when an artisanal mining pit collapsed in Nigeria's Niger state have been hampered by threats from armed bandits operating in the region, an emergency official said on Wednesday.

Dozens of miners employed by a local mining company were working late on Sunday in a huge pit in the village of Galkogo in Shiroro district when it fell in and trapped them, Abdullahi Baba Ara, head of the Niger State Relief Agency, said.

"We had planned to deploy to the area, but we were asked not to by security personnel due to the insecure nature of the area as a result of the presence of bandits," Ara said.

Shiroro is one of several districts in Niger State terrorised by bandits who raid remote villages, loot and burn homes, and kidnap residents for ransom.

'More than 30 trapped'

"From the information available to us, more than 30 miners are trapped in the pit, which collapsed on them as they were working inside," Ara said.

"Seven people have been removed with severe injuries while rescue work is ongoing to save the rest," he said.

The exact number of trapped miners was not clear, and rescue officials were struggling to reach the area due to threats from heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits.

Minerals like gold, tantalite, and lithium are mined in the area.

Difficult terrain

Rescue operations were also being hampered by limited equipment due to the difficult terrain.

Last year, the Niger state government banned mining activities in Shiroro, Munya, and Rafi districts due to insecurity and safety concerns.

But artisanal miners ignored the ban and continued to mine to raise money for food and other essentials after bandit raids displaced many from their homes and their farmlands.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us