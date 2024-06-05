South Africa’s Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has announced his resignation after allegations of corruption were levelled against him.

Kodwa was earlier arrested and appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption. He was granted R30,000 in bail ($1,604).

His arrest emanated from his relationship with former EOH (a South African telecommunications firm) executive Jehan Mackay, who is alleged to have channelled payments of over R1.6 million to him, South Africa’s SABc reports.

Zizi Kodwa denies the allegations.

ANC reaction

The African National Congress (ANC), of which Kodwa is a member, says it will respond to Mr. Kodwa’s case according to party constitution.

“We have noted the arrest of Zizi Kodwa, and the step-aside will apply, so the ANC constitution will kick in,” said spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

Kodwa will next appear in court on July 23, 2024.

Kodwa is accused of contravening Section 3 of PRECCA and Section 4 of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, South Africa’s SABC reports.

The Zondo Commission was a judicial commission of inquiry led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo tasked with probing corruption under Zuma's nine-year presidency.

It presented its findings to South Africa's incumbent leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in 2022.

