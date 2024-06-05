TÜRKİYE
Responding to Gaza crisis 'humanitarian duty' — Erdogan
"When we stand up for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we stand up for humanity as a whole, for freedom, justice, and peace," says Turkish President.
“Our Anadolu Agency, TRT, with their brave staff in the field, have conveyed grim atrocities committed in Gaza to the entire world,” the president added. / Photo: AA 
June 5, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said reacting to the situation in Palestine's Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 36,000 people since last October, is a "humanitarian duty."

“It is our humanitarian duty to the Palestinian people to react to this insane situation, which puts our humanity and our faith to the test,” Erdogan said in an address at the 8th Anatolian Media Awards ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday.

He further criticised the Western attitudes regarding the crisis, saying: “We see that those who have spent years lecturing us on press freedom remain silent regarding the incidents taking place in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

“Those who play deaf, dumb, and blind towards genocide today cannot erase this black mark for the rest of their lives,” he added.

The president praised Türkiye’s premier news agency Anadolu and public broadcaster TRT for their coverage of the conflict in Gaza, the blockaded enclave of 2.3 million people now turned into ruins.

“Our Anadolu Agency, TRT, with their brave staff in the field, have conveyed grim atrocities committed in Gaza to the entire world,” Erdogan said, adding that "when we stand up for our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we stand up for humanity as a whole, for freedom, justice, and peace."

