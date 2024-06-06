SPORTS
2 MIN READ
CAF deny reports of AFCON 2025 postponement
The reports had suggested the tournament had been moved to 2026.
Ivory Coast are the tournament's current champions.   / Photo: Getty Images
June 6, 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has denied reports that the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament, due in 2025, has been postponed by six months.

CAF, in a statement on X, called the information ‘’false.’’

“Announcements concerning a possible postponement of CAN 2025 are false. The CAF Executive Committee will meet to deliberate and make a decision on the dates for CAN 2025,’’ CAF said in the brief statement posted on their official X account.

The reports had suggested the tournament, scheduled to be hosted by Morocco, had been moved to 2026.

Scheduling challenges

The confusion stems from a scheduling tangle that sees players playing all season in their various professional clubs, then playing in the Club World Cup from June 15 to July 13, 2025, and then returning to playing at the CAF tournament.

“Is this good for the interests of the players?” CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba had asked in a recent interview with the BBC.

CAF, however, says it will ‘’issue an official statement on the subject’’ after deliberations.

The association is also under pressure to fix dates for this year’s women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, also in Morocco.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
