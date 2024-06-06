TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite ready to launch
Turksat 6A will be launched into orbit during the week of July 8 - 15, depending on weather conditions.
Turksat 6A was transferred to Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida, US, to be launched into space. / Photo: AA
June 6, 2024

Türkiye’s first indigenous communications satellite is set to launch into space in July.

Turksat 6A was delivered to the space centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday following a more than 19-hour flight from Murted Airspace Command in Ankara.

The satellite, which was then taken to the SpaceX hangar after four hours of preparations, is set to launch into orbit during the week of July 8 - 15 depending on weather conditions.

Turksat 6A was manufactured by Turkish engineers at Turkish Aerospace Industries, supported by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Tubitak Uzay, Aselsan and C2TECH.

The satellite is Türkiye’s largest research and development project.

Turksat currently operates a total of five communication satellites, namely Turksat 3A, 4A, 4B, 5A and 5B, at 31 degrees, 42 degrees and 50 degrees in east orbits, reaching a population of 3.5 billion people.

With Turksat 6A, the coverage area of Türkiye will reach India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia with the launch of the satellite, increasing its reach to over five billion people around the globe and covering 65 percent of the world’s population.

