UN chief condemns deadly attack 'by Sudan's RSF'
UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned an attack reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan on Wednesday, leaving "more than 100 people" dead.
UN Secretary-General says it is time the guns were "silenced" in Sudan. / Photo: AP
June 7, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a paramilitary attack on a village in Sudan that reportedly left more than 100 people dead.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been at war with the regular army since April 2023, on Wednesday attacked the central village of Wad al-Noura in al-Jazira state with heavy artillery, pro-democracy group Madani Resistance Committee said.

It put the toll at "more than 104."

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack reportedly carried out on June 5 by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Wad Al-Nour a village, Jazira state, which is said to have killed over 100 people," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, calling on all parties to the war in Sudan to refrain from attacks that harm civilians.

Sudan has been enduring the war between the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary RSF forces led by his former deputy, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

'Silence the guns'

"The secretary-general expresses his deep concern regarding the immense suffering of the Sudanese population as a result of the continued hostilities," Dujarric said.

"He stresses that it is high time for all parties to silence their guns across Sudan and commit to a path towards sustainable peace for the Sudanese people," the spokesperson added.

SOURCE:AFP
