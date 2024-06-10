AFRICA
Kenya to deploy police to Haiti in 'about two weeks'
Kenya's President William Ruto has said the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers to Haiti will take place in about two weeks' time.
Kenya is expected to lead a UN-backed multinational security mission aimed at securing Haiti, which is facing a problem of gang violence. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
June 10, 2024

Kenyan police will deploy to quell gang violence in Haiti probably within weeks, the East African country's President William Ruto said on Sunday, despite court challenges that delayed the mission.

Kenya is aiming to lead a UN-backed mission to secure the Caribbean nation, stricken by violence, poverty and political instability.

The East African nation is scheduled to send 1,000 officers for the mission alongside personnel from several other countries.

"The people of Haiti are maybe waiting, by the grace of God, that probably by next week or the other week, we shall send our police officers to restore peace," Ruto said in an address during a visit to Central Kenya on Sunday.

Fresh lawsuit

A UN Security Council resolution in October last year approved the mission but a Kenyan court in January delayed the deployment.

It said the government did not have the authority to send police officers abroad without a prior agreement.

The government secured that agreement on March 1 and Ruto told the BBC last month that he expected a Kenyan force to go to Haiti within weeks.

But a small opposition party in Kenya filed a fresh lawsuit to try to block it. Kenya's High Court is due to consider that case on June 12.

Excessive force

Aside from Kenya, other countries that have expressed willingness to join the mission include Benin, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados and Chad.

Global monitor Human Rights Watch has raised rights concerns about the mission and doubts over its funding.

Rights groups have accused Kenyan police of using excessive force and carrying out unlawful killings.

SOURCE:AFP
