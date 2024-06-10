SPORTS
Real Madrid 'will not take part' in Club World Cup
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that the Spanish club will not take part in the expanded Club World Cup next year.
Real Madrid are the reigning champions of the UEFA Champions League. / Photo: Reuters
June 10, 2024

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said in an Italian newspaper interview that the newly crowned European champions will refuse to play in the expanded Club World Cup next year.

"Players and clubs will not participate in that tournament," Ancelotti told Italian newspaper Il Giornale on Monday.

"A single Real Madrid match is worth 20 million euros and FIFA wants to give us this amount for the entire Cup. So no. Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation," the Italian coach added.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup is proposed to take place next summer, adding to an already congested calendar for players.

England's Professional Footballers' Association has warned FIFA that players could go on strike.

SOURCE:AFP
