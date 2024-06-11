Türkiye welcomes the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, Turkish Foreign Ministry has said, calling it "an important step."

"We consider United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 adopted on 10 June, which aims to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, as an important step towards putting an end to the massacre," the ministry statement expressed on Tuesday.

"We welcome Hamas' constructive and positive approach to the ceasefire plan," it added.

The statement came after the Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire in Gaza. Russia abstained from the vote, while the remaining 14 council members voted in favour.

"It is imperative that Israel announces its commitment to the implementation of a permanent ceasefire and fully implements all elements of the resolution," the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to the steps that will ensure a permanent end to the war, Israel's withdrawal from all of Gaza, the mutual release of hostages and prisoners, the return of displaced Palestinians to Gaza, the uninterrupted and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Gaza, it added.

