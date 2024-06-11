Relations between Moscow and Ankara are going “really well,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“There are steps to be taken on trade,” Fidan said on Tuesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan was received by Putin at the Kremlin Palace in Russia, where he attended the BRICS meeting and held bilateral talks.

Türkiye is “determined to continue all possible mediation efforts” on Ukraine, said Fidan.

"Regarding Syria, we are doing our best to continue the stability policy that you, as two leaders (Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan), have put forward,” he added.

He added that he had the opportunity to discuss those issues during talks in Moscow.

Türkiye's contribution to crisis resolution

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Türkiye’s interest in the work of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies.

“We welcome Türkiye’s interest in the work of BRICS. Of course, we will strongly support this desire to be together with the countries of this association, to be together, closer, to solve common problems,” Putin said during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow.

Putin also praised Ankara’s desire to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

“We note with gratitude the spirit of our Turkish friends to contribute to the resolution of crisis situations, including the crisis around Ukraine,” Putin added.

Türkiye has drawn praise for its unique ability to talk to both sides of the conflict, as well as its initiatives on issues such as the Black Sea grain corridor and prisoner exchanges.

The BRICS bloc was originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates having joined this January.