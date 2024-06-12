Libya deported 163 Bangladeshi illegal migrants in cooperation with the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Libya's Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency said on Tuesday that operations continue against illegal migrants who do not have a residence permit in Libya.

In cooperation with IOM, the 163 illegal migrants were sent back from Benina International Airport in Benghazi on June 10.

Libya is seen as an exit point for irregular migrants who want to illegally reach Europe via the Mediterranean.

