Condolences continue to pour in following the announcement of the tragic deaths of Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others who died in a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) aircraft crash in Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba district.

Some celebrities in the entertainment space have also shared their condolences with the people of Malawi and the families of the deceased.

"Yes, we are men, but today, we have cried like kids,” wrote Malawian rapper and songwriter Fredokiss following the announcement from President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday.

Popular Zambian musician Yo Maps, who performed at a mega concert in Malawi two months ago, expressed shock at the news.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Malawi! May God comfort you during this trying time,’’ he wrote on social media.”

Ugandan comedian and viral skitmaker Herbert Mendo Ssegujja, known by fans as Teacher Mpamire called it a “tragic passing.”

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic passing of the Right Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima, Vice President of the People's Republic of Malawi, plus nine other people.

“On behalf of the Uganda Comedians Association, I am sending our deepest condolences to the families and people of Malawi at this difficult time. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” Mpamire wrote in the Nyanja language.

Blogger Wodemaya from Ghana also shared his condolences: “May their souls rest in peace." Our deepest condolences to the people of Malawi.”

Malawian media personality Ian Simbota wrote, “There are no befitting words that can express what has happened. This is very sad. I am so heartbroken.”

Malawi has declared 21 days of national mourning in honour of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others who were killed in a plane crash.

Chilima and other members of the group were flying on Monday towards a northern town in the country when the military plane went off airport radars while flying in bad weather.

The plane's wreckage was located on Tuesday in thick forests and hilly terrain near the town of Mzuzu, in northern Malawi.

