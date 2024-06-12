AFRICA
More than 80 dead in DR Congo boat accident - presidency
Deadly boat accidents are common in the waters of Congo, where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity.
Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has ordered an investigation into the incident. / Photo: Reuters
June 12, 2024

More than 80 people have been killed in a boat accident on the River Kwa in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Mai-Ndombe province, the country's presidency said on Wednesday.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the waters of Congo, where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity.

River travel is common in the central African country.

"The President of the Republic is calling for an investigation into the true causes of this unfortunate incident, to prevent such a disaster from happening again in the future," the presidency said on X.

The incident was caused by night sailing, Rita Bola Dula, Mai-Ndombe province governor, told Reuters, adding that the investigations continued.

SOURCE:Reuters
