FBI pledges to help Kenya trace corruption loot stashed abroad
The two countries agree to strengthen capacities for asset recovery from the proceeds of corruption.
FBI Director Christopher Wray (left) was in Nairobi for a meeting with officials of the anti-corruption commission. Photo / EACC / Others
June 12, 2024

The FBI pledged support to Kenya in the fight against corruption and terrorism on Wednesday following a meeting between Kenyan officials and FBI Director Christopher Wray in Nairobi.

The discussions with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) head Twalib Mbarak focused on enhancing collaboration and leveraging information exchange to trace and recover corruptly acquired assets stashed abroad.

“With technical support from the FBI, the commission will have a greater impact in investigating high-impact cases and robustly pursue recovery of corruptly acquired assets and unexplained wealth,” Mbarak said after the meeting.

Wray said he had “a productive meeting with EACC, CEO Mbarak and his team” and “the FBI will continue to look for ways to strengthen our partnership and support EACC efforts to safeguard the rule of law and ensure public confidence in institutions.”

Asset recovery

Wray and Mbarak talked about a shared commitment to strengthening investigative capacities and improving legal frameworks necessary for effective asset recovery from the proceeds of corruption.

The collaboration is expected to bolster Kenya's efforts in identifying and recovering assets hidden in foreign jurisdictions, thereby reinforcing the country's anti-corruption initiatives.

Wray also met Kenya’s Director Of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, where talks focused on counterterrorism, transnational organized crime and terrorism financing cases.

The FBI director praised Kenya as an “international leader in the fight against terrorism” and stressed the need for a working relationship between the EACC and the US agency to “remain ahead of the threats."

'Significant boost'

Security analyst Enoc Alumasi told Anadolu that the partnerships Wray “has made in Kenya will be a significant boost for Kenya's anti-corruption and counter-terrorism efforts.”

“Leveraging FBI's resources and expertise will enhance our capability to trace and recover stolen assets, as well as strengthen our counter-terrorism strategies,” he said.

Kenya and the FBI launched the first-ever international Joint Terrorism Task Force in 2020, after an al-Shabaab terror attack on the DusitD2 Hotel in Nairobi in 2019.

The project combined Kenyan investigators trained by the FBI with US personnel to counter terrorism threats and prevent attacks.

