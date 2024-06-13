By Charles Mgbolu

The Recording Academy, hosts of the Grammy Awards, has announced a "Global Expansion Strategy in Africa and the Middle East."

The Academy says the partnership is with cultural ministries and key stakeholders across the Middle East and Africa to extend its efforts to support music creators on a global scale.

The aim is to "support music creators on a global scale through enhanced educational resources, cross-cultural learnings, intellectual property advocacy, and more," says the Academy in the announcement.

The Ministries of Culture in Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Nigeria, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), and the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture in South Africa have been penned down as partners.

MOUs have also been signed with Ghana and Ivory Coast, it adds.

Music creators support

The Academy says in the announcement that it will support music creators at all levels, providing them with a platform and advocacy.

It will also provide training, educational programmes, and resources that target the needs of music creators in these regions.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Junior has called the partnership "exciting."

"This is exciting because music is one of humanity's greatest natural resources. It is critical that the people who dedicate themselves to creating music have support, resources and opportunities, no matter where they are from," Mason said.

African reactions

The expansion has been warmly received by stakeholders and African artistes.

"Rwanda embraces this vision of connecting the continent's creative minds, marking a pivotal moment in our history where our culture and spirit are celebrated and shared with the world," said Francis Gatare, CEO, Rwanda Development Board.

Veteran African musician Angelique Kidjo said Africa is "ready with open arms."

"The Recording Academy is accelerating its efforts to serve music people everywhere, and Africa is ready with open arms. We are a continent of music and young, passionate music makers,'' Kidjo said.

Nigeria's Davido said: "As an African musician, I'm excited about the Recording Academy's expansion into Africa and the Middle East. It acknowledges our vibrant talent and the global influence of African music."

This year, theGrammys introduced the inaugural Best African Music Performance category, which recognisesrecordings that utilise unique local expressions from across the African continent.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.