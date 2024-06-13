Türkiye has sent its condolences to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo following a boat accident that killed at least 80 people in the province of Maï-Ndombe.

The accident involved two boats, one of which was heading to the capital, Kinshasa, before suffering an engine failure. It was hit by a second boat which caused the accident, an official of the Congolese riverways authority told Reuters news agency.

The incident that took place late on Monday was caused by night sailing, the local provincial governor was quoted as saying.

In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was "deeply saddened by the loss of many lives" in the accident.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo," it said.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said he was "devastated", and ordered an investigation into the tragedy.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the waters of Congo, where vessels are frequently used to travel across the vast country.

