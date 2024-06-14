Niger's top court on Friday lifted the immunity of president Mohamed Bazoum, paving the way for a possible trial after his ouster in a July 2023 military coup.

"The court orders the lifting of Mohamed Bazoum's immunity," said the body, created in November by the new military leadership. The Niger authorities accuse Bazoum of treason, financing terrorism and plotting to undermine the state.

Bazoum has been detained in the presidential residence since last July, when Nigerien army officers overthrew his government in a military coup.

In August, the junta authorities announced plans to prosecute him for “high treason” and undermining national security.

In April, the authorities initiated legal proceedings against him to lift his presidential immunity so he could be prosecuted for alleged crimes committed after he was elected president in 2021.

