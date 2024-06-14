113 refugees and migrants from Libya have arrived in Rwanda, authorities said.

The new arrivals from South Sudan, Eritrea, Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, and Somalia travelled to Rwanda under the Emergency Transit Mechanism of the Rwandan government and the United Nations refugee agency.

“The ETM is an emergency facility that receives refugees whose human rights are at immediate risk in Libya on a temporary & voluntary basis. They are subsequently resettled to a third country,” UNHCR said on Thursday.

Through the mechanism, which was set up in 2019 to support African migrants stranded in Libyan detention facilities, Rwanda has received more than 2,300 migrants and asylum seekers.

"Great to see this lifesaving mechanism in action through our ongoing positive coordination. These asylum seekers evacuated from Libya are generously hosted in Rwanda, said Aissatou Dieng-Ndiaye, UNHCR Representative in Rwanda.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Emergency Management says it remains committed to contributing to finding solutions to the global crisis and providing support to people in need.

Rwanda is home to more than 130,000 refugees, mainly from DR Congo and Burundi.

