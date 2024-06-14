Hosts Germany kick off Euro 2024 on Friday in Munich against Scotland, the start of a journey the three-time continental champions hope will conclude with victory in the final in Berlin on July 14.

An estimated 150,000 travelling Scots are set to descend upon Munich for the opening game, dreaming of shocking the Germans in their own backyard.

It is just Scotland's second major tournament since 1998. They returned to the big stage at Euro 2020 but finished bottom of the group, picking up their only point in a dour 0-0 draw with England.

Big game

"We know it's a big game, but for us it's the opening game of a four-team section, three matches, we know what we have to do to qualify, and that's all we focus on," said Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Scotland lost striker Lyndon Dykes to a knee injury, but Clarke said everyone in his squad was "fully fit and flying," including Scott McTominay, who played no part in two recent friendlies.

The Manchester United midfielder was the top scorer with seven goals, one ahead of Erling Haaland, in a qualifying group consisting of Spain, Norway, and European Championship newcomers Georgia.

Hungary on Switzerland

On Saturday, Hungary take on Switzerland in Cologne in the other match in the section before Spain play Croatia in the opening Group B game in Berlin.

Reigning champions Italy round out the action on day two against Albania in Dortmund.

Italy faces Albania

Italy begins the defence of its European Championship title against Albania on Saturday in their first Group B match.

Italy is back at a major tournament after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

