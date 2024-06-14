BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Ghana braces for three weeks of power outages
Parts of the country on Friday experienced power cuts amid growing public anger.
Power supply outages have been affecting businesses and daily life in the country.  / Photo: Reuters
June 14, 2024

Ghana power grid operator has warned of power cuts that will last for another three weeks following a shortage in gas supply for power generation from Nigeria.

The operator, the Ghana Grid Company, said the supply interruption was due to maintenance works at the Nigerian gas supplier.

Ghana suffers from chronic power shortages and struggles to expand capacity to meet growing demand.

Protest held

Last Saturday, hundreds of Ghanaians took to the streets of the capital, Accra, in a peaceful protest against power supply outages affecting businesses and daily life across the West African nation.

Dressed in red and black, with leaders in red berets, demonstrators marched through the capital, calling on the government to stabilise the power supply.

Electricity has become a major campaign issue in Ghana, a country rich in gold and oil, ahead of elections in December.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
