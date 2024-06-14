TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye and US impose sanctions on Daesh-linked individuals
Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry freezes the assets in Türkiye of three individuals affiliated with Daesh, who were accused of providing financing to terrorism.
Türkiye and US impose sanctions on Daesh-linked individuals
The US Treasury said Washington imposed sanctions on four individuals with links to Daesh, including members of a Daesh-linked human smuggling network. / Photo: AA Archive
June 14, 2024

Türkiye and the US have simultaneously imposed sanctions on individuals with links to Daesh terror group.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry froze on Friday the assets in Türkiye of three individuals affiliated with the terrorist organisation, who were accused of providing financing to terrorism, according to the country's Official Gazette.

The assets of Muhammadyusuf Al isher Ogli Mirzoev (Mirzoev) and Rakhmonberdi Akhmatov (Niyazov), and Adam Khamirzaev (Khamirzaev) were frozen as they committed acts that fall within the scope of the crime of "financing terrorism" under the Law on Prevention of Financing of Terrorism.

The US Treasury also said Washington imposed sanctions on four individuals with links to Daesh, including members of a Daesh-linked human smuggling network.

The investigations into these targets, as well as their subsequent designations, were taken in close coordination with the Turkish government, it said.

"Today’s coordinated action with Türkiye demonstrates our continued commitment to the defence of the homeland against all terrorist threats, including the so-called ISIS(Daesh)," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

Nelson said the US pledges to continue to be vigilant and use all its tools to identify and disrupt illicit networks that support Daesh operations.

Besides Niyazov, Mirzoev and Khamirzaev, the US Treasury said Olimkhon Makhmudjon Ugli Ismailov (Ismailov) is also involved in the Daesh-linked human smuggling network.

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the people named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the US or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked, read the statement.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us