Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has dissolved parliament, paving the way for presidential and parliamentary elections next month.

Parliament was dissolved on Friday, on the same day that new ministers for finance, foreign affairs, gender and infrastructure were sworn in following a cabinet reshuffle.

Kagame is among three contenders cleared by the electoral body to contest for the presidency. The others are Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana.

The trio are familiar rivals having faced off in the 2017 poll.

Rwigara barred

Opposition figure Diane Rwigara was barred from contesting for the second successive presidential election.

The electoral body said she failed to provide the correct documentation on her criminal record and that she could not demonstrate having enough nationwide support.

"On the requirement for 600 signature endorsements, she did not provide at least 12 signatures from eight districts," the National Electoral Commission said.

Voting day

Voters will head to the polls on July 15 to cast ballots for presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Kagame, Rwanda's de facto ruler since the 1994 genocide and president since 2000, is bidding for a fourth term in office.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.