AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwanda parliament dissolved ahead of July elections
President Paul Kagame is seeking a fourth term in office in the elections due on July 15.
Rwanda parliament dissolved ahead of July elections
Paul Kagame is seeking re-election on a Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) party ticket. / Photo: Reuters
June 15, 2024

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has dissolved parliament, paving the way for presidential and parliamentary elections next month.

Parliament was dissolved on Friday, on the same day that new ministers for finance, foreign affairs, gender and infrastructure were sworn in following a cabinet reshuffle.

Kagame is among three contenders cleared by the electoral body to contest for the presidency. The others are Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana.

The trio are familiar rivals having faced off in the 2017 poll.

Rwigara barred

Opposition figure Diane Rwigara was barred from contesting for the second successive presidential election.

The electoral body said she failed to provide the correct documentation on her criminal record and that she could not demonstrate having enough nationwide support.

"On the requirement for 600 signature endorsements, she did not provide at least 12 signatures from eight districts," the National Electoral Commission said.

Voting day

Voters will head to the polls on July 15 to cast ballots for presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Kagame, Rwanda's de facto ruler since the 1994 genocide and president since 2000, is bidding for a fourth term in office.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us