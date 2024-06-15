The recent United Nations Security Council resolution proposing a three-phase ceasefire deal in Palestine's Gaza, "is a positive step, but it is not enough," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We all know how many decisions on paper have been disregarded by Israel. Biden is also now undergoing a test of sincerity," Erdogan said, answering journalists' questions on the plane during his return from visits to Italy and Spain on Saturday.

The massacre in Gaza was at the top of the agenda in discussions between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"I shared our satisfaction with Spain's decision to recognise Palestine with Spanish prime minister. Sanchez's support for the just struggle of Palestine, despite all pressures, is commendable in every way," Erdogan said, praising Spain's decision.

"It's good to see Turkiye and Spain are on the same page when it comes to Palestine," Erdogan remarked, adding that Ankara will continue to act in solidarity with Madrid in the resolution of Israel's war on Gaza.

"I believe that Spain's position on recognising Palestine as a state will lead to a breakdown among states that somehow support Israel. In our brief discussions with Sanchez, there were indications that 'more will follow.'"

Erdogan asserted that for humanity to pass the Palestine test, "more countries need to bravely say 'stop' to Israel" and stand by peace.

"When countries like Spain take this step, hopefully, the number of countries that will stand by peace will increase. We, along with Spain and other friends, must continue to promise and strive for peace for humanity," Erdogan said.

Accused of genocide

Erdogan also criticised the US' role in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), particularly its consistent vetoes of resolutions against Israel.

"With the US always blocking UNSC decisions against Israel, we're now looking at 150-member UNGA to make decisions," Erdogan stated.

Furthermore, Erdogan suggested that domestic voices within the United States are becoming increasingly critical of Israel's actions, hinting at potential shifts in policy influenced by the upcoming elections.

"Voices from within the US are highly disturbed by Israel's atrocities, and we could see a turning point during elections," he noted, reflecting his optimism for a change in US policy post-elections.

Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since last October. Besides many more being injured, vast tracts of the territory lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.

Fight against terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also warned that any reattempt by a PKK terror group to hold a so-called election in Syria would face resolute opposition from Türkiye.

"There is no election whatsoever; let's make that clear first," he said in response to questions by journalists on his return from Spain and Italy visits. "There is a scheme arranged to legitimise a terrorist organisation and to establish a terror state in the region.”

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's track record in disrupting such schemes in the past.

Noting that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held extensive discussions in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on these critical matters, Erdogan said: “The PKK terrorist organisation and others will not have the opportunity to act freely in Syria. If such a situation arises, we will certainly mobilise our relevant units accordingly. We will not allow a terror state to be established right under our noses. We will never and never hesitate to do whatever is necessary to achieve this.”

The terror group had earlier announced that the so-called local elections, previously scheduled for June 11 in occupied territories, were postponed to August 18.

Eurofighter Typhoons

On the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoons and Germany’s objection, Erdogan said there had been talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on the issue.

“As you know, Spain's training aircraft are important. They have the chance or ability to provide us with these training aircraft. But at the point of contact with Germany, I told them [Spain] about helping us in this regard.” The jets are jointly developed by Germany, the UK, Italy and Spain.

"Eurofighter is important for us right now," Erdogan said, adding that ministerial counterparts are engaged in discussions to further this agenda. He emphasised Türkiye's preference to buy defence products from NATO allies.

"Our basic approach is clear: we prefer to meet our needs primarily from our NATO allies. However, if a negative result is obtained at the end of the process, we are not without alternatives,” the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan pointed out Türkiye’s recent advancements in defence capabilities, including the KAAN fighter jet.