South Africa’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has asked the Electoral Court to declare the 2024 general elections were not free and fair and are therefore invalid, government media SABC reports.

The party also seeks, among others, an order from the court directing the president to call for new elections to be held.

In papers filed, the party alleges it would “in all likelihood have won” the elections had the exercise been conducted in a “free and fair manner.”

The MK Party, which was absent from the first sitting of the National Assembly, is now the third-biggest political party in the country.

'Unaccounted votes'

The party says it had already registered grave objections to the lawfulness of the May polls before the results were announced.

The affidavit by its National Organiser, Nathi Nhleko, alleged the electoral process was flawed with “serious voting irregularities” and that “over nine million votes cannot be accounted for.”

Another opposition party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), has also filed papers in the Electoral Court asking the specialist court to set aside the May 29 polls and direct a re-run.

The party claims there were “miscalculations, vote rigging, and corruption” and that the elections were not free and fair.

Inauguration plans underway

This is despite the Electoral Commission (IEC) declaring the 2024 general elections free and fair on June 2.

However, unlike the MK party, ATM participated in the first sitting of the National Assembly, which saw the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and President.

The ANC and other coalition parties have not made any comments on this development.

Meanwhile, South Africa has announced the inauguration of the president-elect, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Wednesday, June 19, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

