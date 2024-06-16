Egypt has released prisoners from reform and rehabilitation centres across the country as part of activities to mark Eid al-Adha celebrations, local media reports.

4,199 prisoners were released after meeting “pardon conditions” following a presidential decree, which authorities say is in line with the spirit of compassion and goodwill in honour of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The inmates were released in a ceremony held at the 10th of Ramadan Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre.

Authorities say the release of these individuals provides them with the opportunity to reintegrate into society and become productive individuals.

Release tradition

Egypt has maintained a tradition of releasing hundreds of prisoners from correctional centres on religious and national occasions.

The ministry's Community Protection Sector determines eligibility for pardoning inmates nationwide ahead of major national and religious occasions.

In April last year, the Ministry of the Interior announced the release of 1,920 inmates from rehabilitation and correctional centres after receiving a presidential pardon in honour of Eid Al-Fitr and Sinai Liberation Day.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.