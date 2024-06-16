AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt frees over 4000 prisoners to mark Eid al-Adha celebrations
Authorities say the release of these individuals provides them with the opportunity to reintegrate into society and become productive individuals.
Egypt frees over 4000 prisoners to mark Eid al-Adha celebrations
Prisoners were released in a ceremony at the 10th of Ramadan Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Interior / Others
June 16, 2024

Egypt has released prisoners from reform and rehabilitation centres across the country as part of activities to mark Eid al-Adha celebrations, local media reports.

4,199 prisoners were released after meeting “pardon conditions” following a presidential decree, which authorities say is in line with the spirit of compassion and goodwill in honour of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The inmates were released in a ceremony held at the 10th of Ramadan Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre.

Authorities say the release of these individuals provides them with the opportunity to reintegrate into society and become productive individuals.

Release tradition

Egypt has maintained a tradition of releasing hundreds of prisoners from correctional centres on religious and national occasions.

The ministry's Community Protection Sector determines eligibility for pardoning inmates nationwide ahead of major national and religious occasions.

In April last year, the Ministry of the Interior announced the release of 1,920 inmates from rehabilitation and correctional centres after receiving a presidential pardon in honour of Eid Al-Fitr and Sinai Liberation Day.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us