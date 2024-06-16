German police shot and wounded an axe-wielding man ahead of a EURO 2024 match in Hamburg, authorities said on Sunday.

The suspect attempted to attack several fans and officers at Hamburg’s popular Reeperbahn district, several hours before the game between Poland and the Netherlands, police said.

“Current findings indicate that a man came out of a bar, he obviously had a pickaxe, and also a Molotov cocktail. He then ran towards several passers-by, including police officers,” police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrun told local media.

She said the police officers at the scene had to use their guns to stop the attacker. The suspect was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his leg, according to local media reports.

No details were given about the identity of the attacker and possible motive.

The incident occurred several hundred meters away from a public viewing fan zone, where thousands of soccer fans were gathering to watch the football match.