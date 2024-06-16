SPORTS
2 MIN READ
German police shoot axe-wielding man ahead of EURO 2024 match
The incident occurred several hundred meters away from a public viewing fan zone, where thousands of soccer fans were gathering to watch the football match.
German police shoot axe-wielding man ahead of EURO 2024 match
Suspect attempted to attack people with pickaxe near a fan zone. / Photo: AA
June 16, 2024

German police shot and wounded an axe-wielding man ahead of a EURO 2024 match in Hamburg, authorities said on Sunday.

The suspect attempted to attack several fans and officers at Hamburg’s popular Reeperbahn district, several hours before the game between Poland and the Netherlands, police said.

“Current findings indicate that a man came out of a bar, he obviously had a pickaxe, and also a Molotov cocktail. He then ran towards several passers-by, including police officers,” police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrun told local media.

She said the police officers at the scene had to use their guns to stop the attacker. The suspect was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his leg, according to local media reports.

No details were given about the identity of the attacker and possible motive.

The incident occurred several hundred meters away from a public viewing fan zone, where thousands of soccer fans were gathering to watch the football match.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us