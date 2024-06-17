Gunmen have attacked a village in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State in northwest Nigeria, killing six people and abducting an unconfirmed number of others, local police said on Monday.

The attackers stormed Tudun Doki village at about 1:30 am on Sallah day, Nigeria’s Channels Television reports.

Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed the attack, saying six bodies have been retrieved so far, but the police have yet to ascertain the number of abducted persons.

Sokoto, one of several states in the northwestern and central regions, has been repeatedly attacked by heavily armed gangs that maim, kill, and carry out mass abductions for ransom.

Repeated attacks

In March, gunmen kidnapped at least 15 students from a Sokoto state school in a dawn raid, just days after some 300 students were abducted by a gang in neighbouring Kaduna state.

In March, troops of the Nigerian Army had to fiercely defend Damba Dikko village in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State after it came under attack from suspected terrorists.

The gangs maintain camps in a huge forest straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states.

Last month, the gangs raided four villages in Katsina state’s Sabuwa district, killing 25 people, mostly local vigilantes, in apparent reprisals over military offensives on their hideouts, local officials said.

