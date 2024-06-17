AFRICA
Kenya's Ruto warns police force after magistrate fatal shooting
Magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot after rejecting a bail request for a police officer’s wife.
Kenya's Ruto warns police force after magistrate fatal shooting
Ruto has condemned the shooting in open court. / Photo: Getty Images
June 17, 2024

Kenya’s William Ruto has warned that attacks against judicial officers in the country "should not happen again'' following the fatal shooting of a magistrate judge in open court on Thursday.

President Ruto, in a tribute post on Monday, called the incident “tragic” and “unacceptable.”

"I join the family, friends, and the judicial fraternity in mourning the tragic death of Honourable Monica Kivuti, who was serving as the Principal Magistrate of the Makadara Courts,'' President Ruto posted on his X account on Monday.

Monica Kivuti was shot on Thursday after rejecting a bail request for a police officer’s wife. The assailant, who was not named, was in turn shot and killed by other police officers.

On Saturday, the country’s chief justice, Martha Koome, announced thatKivuti had died from her injuries.

“Under no circumstances should they (police) abandon this essential obligation or ever turn from their duty of protection and become threats to the safety and security of the people. What happened to Hon. Kivuti is unacceptable; it should never happen again,” Ruto warned.

Three other officers were injured after the shooting incident.

Chief Justice Martha Koome directed that all Judiciary flags fly at half-mast in honour of Magistrate Kivuti.

“The judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief,” Koome said in the announcement.

“I ask the police to ensure the safety of our judicial officers at all times as they discharge their duties. We have lost a firm and hardworking judicial professional who served Kenyans with dedication,” said President Ruto.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
