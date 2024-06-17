AFRICA
Zimbabwe opposition politician Timba arrested
His lawyer says police accuse his group of throwing stones and their meeting over the weekend was unauthorised.
Timba took over opposition leadership after resignation of Nelson Chamisa. Photo:  Jameson Timba/ Facebook / Others
June 17, 2024

Zimbabwean police have arrested and charged opposition leader Jameson Timba and more than 70 other people with disorderly conduct over a private meeting held at the weekend, his lawyer said on Monday.

Timba, who took over the interim leadership of the official opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) following the resignation of Nelson Chamisa in January, was arrested alongside his son.

"They have been charged with disorderly conduct and participating in an unlawful gathering, and they will be appearing in court tomorrow," Timba's lawyer, Agency Gumbo, told AFP.

"The police allege they threw stones at them, and their meeting was not authorised," he said.

Police detention

According to Gumbo, the group is being held at two different police stations in the capital, Harare.

He also said on X that some of the arrested people required medical attention.

The group was arrested at a private residence in Harare's Avondale suburb, he added.

Last year, Zimbabwe's opposition faced a wave of arrests after the country's disputed August 23 elections.

Silencing dissent allegations

Critics have long accused the ZANU-PF, in power since independence in 1980, of using the courts to target opposition politicians and silence dissent.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 81, won a second term with 52.6 percent against Chamisa's 44 percent, according to the official results.

The CCC condemned the outcome as flawed and demanded a fresh vote.

"We demand the immediate release of our champions. They violated no law. Their arrest is a human rights issue!" Gumbo said on X.

