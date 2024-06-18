SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to face Georgia in their opening match of Euro 2024
Competing in Group F, the Crescent-Stars aim to start the tournament with a win and secure three points against Georgia.
Türkiye to face Georgia in their opening match of Euro 2024
Following the Georgia match, Türkiye faces matches against Portugal and the Czech Republic. If Türkiye finishes in the top two of their group, they will advance to the round of 16. / Photo: AA / Others
June 18, 2024

Türkiye is set to play their first match against Georgia in the European Football Championship.

Competing in Group F, the Turkish national team, known as the Crescent-Stars, aims to start the tournament with a win and secure three points. This match will mark Georgia's first appearance in the European Championships.

Ahead of the crucial match, attention is focused on Vincenzo Montella's squad selection, with all eyes on Türkiye’s star players such as Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, and Semih Kilicsoy.

The Türkiye-Georgia match will be officiated by the trio of Argentinian referees, with Facundo Tello serving as match referee, and Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky serving as assistants.

The Türkiye-Georgia match will be held at the BVB Dortmund Stadium in Germany.

Following the Georgia match, Türkiye faces matches against Portugal and the Czech Republic. If Türkiye finishes in the top two of their group, they will advance to the round of 16.

6th match against Georgia

The Turkish national team will face Georgia for the sixth time in their history.

In the previous five encounters, two of which were official and three friendlies, Türkiye secured three wins, one draw, and one loss.

The Crescent-Stars have scored 12 goals against Georgia overall, and have conceded five. The two teams last met on May 24, 2012, in Salzburg, and will be facing each other again after 12 years.

Probable Lineups

Türkiye: Mert, Kaan, Merih, Abdulkerim, Ferdi, Salih, Hakan, Arda, Kenan, Kerem, Baris Alper .

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us