Zambia plans to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania after drought cut production by more than 50%, Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said on Wednesday.

Zambia's maize production in the 2023/2024 crop season is expected to decrease to 1.5 million tons from 3.2 million tons the previous season, according to a crop forecasting survey.

"The government has reached an initial agreement with the Tanzanian government to import 650,000 tons of white maize," Mweetwa said in a statement announcing cabinet decisions.

Worst drought

In April, President Hakainde Hichilema said the country needed nearly $1 billion to deal with the worst drought the country has ever recorded.

He said about half of the southern African nation's 20 million people had been adversely impacted by the prolonged dry spell induced by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri said in Parliament on Tuesday the country suspended maize exports following a deficit of 2.1 million tons and would import the staple grain.

Zambia declared drought a national disaster in February with more than 6 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

