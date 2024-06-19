AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zambia seeks Tanzania maize imports after 'worst drought'
Government says the country has suspended maize exports following a deficit of 2.1 million tons and would import the staple grain.
Zambia seeks Tanzania maize imports after 'worst drought'
The drought has left hectares of maize crops destroyed. Photo / Reuters
June 19, 2024

Zambia plans to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania after drought cut production by more than 50%, Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said on Wednesday.

Zambia's maize production in the 2023/2024 crop season is expected to decrease to 1.5 million tons from 3.2 million tons the previous season, according to a crop forecasting survey.

"The government has reached an initial agreement with the Tanzanian government to import 650,000 tons of white maize," Mweetwa said in a statement announcing cabinet decisions.

Worst drought

In April, President Hakainde Hichilema said the country needed nearly $1 billion to deal with the worst drought the country has ever recorded.

He said about half of the southern African nation's 20 million people had been adversely impacted by the prolonged dry spell induced by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri said in Parliament on Tuesday the country suspended maize exports following a deficit of 2.1 million tons and would import the staple grain.

Zambia declared drought a national disaster in February with more than 6 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us