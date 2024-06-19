TÜRKİYE
Unique Roman legionary armour restored after three-year effort in Türkiye
The Lorica Squamata, a type of scale armour discovered in northeast Türkiye in 2020, is the only known example of its kind.
Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said: "The 'Lorica Squamata' model armour, revived by expert hands at the Erzurum Regional Directorate of Restoration and Conservation Laboratory, has reached us almost perfectly preserved." / Photo: AA  
June 19, 2024

A unique Roman legionary armour, the only known example of its kind in the world, has been restored following three years of meticulous work after it was discovered in northeast Türkiye.

The Lorica Squamata type armour from the Late Roman Period was found in 2020 during an excavation in the ancient city of Satala in Gumushane province.

In 2021, the scale armour was transported to the Erzurum Regional Directorate of Restoration and Conservation Laboratory. It was initially preserved with its surrounding soil for documentation.

Detailed examinations, including X-rays and tomography, revealed that almost the entire armour was intact. Micro CT imaging of a three-plate block taken from the edges helped determine the armour’s full measurements and partial metallurgical properties.

'Revived by expert hands'

After three years of meticulous work by the Erzurum Regional Directorate of Restoration and Conservation Laboratory, the conservation and restoration processes were completed. The armour was then resewn, returning it to its original form.

Highlighting the achievement, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said: "The 'Lorica Squamata' model armour, revived by expert hands at the Erzurum Regional Directorate of Restoration and Conservation Laboratory, has reached us almost perfectly preserved."

Ersoy also extended his gratitude to those who contributed to “the excavation of this magnificent artifact, which opens a unique window into the warrior past of the Roman Empire."

SOURCE:TRT World
