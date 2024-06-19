Police in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa on Wednesday lobbed a teargas canister at schoolgirls during an attempt to disperse tax hike protesters.

The students were caught in the crossfire as police struggled with demonstrators who demanded the rejection of Finance Bill 2024 - a proposed budget which is under debate in parliament.

The Bill proposes the introduction of controversial tax hikes on basic items amid a high cost of living already affecting the East African country.

Mombasa area police boss Peter Mugambi told reporters that the protests were illegal and police were taking necessary measures to enforce the law and maintain order.

"There should be no protests as they are illegal and we will ensure we maintain law and order. Let us be peaceful. If you want protests, write a letter to my office," he said.

Protesting youths

But he did not comment on the teargas canister that was “accidentally” lobbed at the students of Coast Girls High School during the dispersal of the demonstrators.

Similar protests were held Tuesday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, where more than 200 mostly younger people were arrested, according to police.

Many were freed without charge later in the day.

The demonstrations that were organized in Nairobi and other cities have seen Kenyans voicing outrage about the increased taxes on essentials such as fuel, food and other goods.

Government concessions

Finance Bill 2024 includes proposals to increase taxes on mobile money transfers, banking transactions and other financial services. Additionally, it seeks to introduce higher taxes on digital services.

Some concessions were made as several taxes were removed on Tuesday from the bill. Finance Bill 2024 in Kenya is currently under debate in Parliament but there is no exact date for when a vote will take place. It is expected to be soon finalized.

