SA electoral commissioner arraigned over alleged fraud
An electoral commissioner in South Africa has been arraigned over alleged fraud amounting to $67,100.
Nomsa Masuku, an electoral commissioner in South Africa, is alleged to have irregularly "dished out" scholarships during her tenure as a senior bank officer. / Photo: AP
June 21, 2024

South Africa's electoral board commissioner Nomsa Masuku has been arraigned over alleged fraud.

It is alleged that Masuku committed a 1.2 million rand ($67,100) fraud during her tenure as the head of Standard Bank's Corporate Social Investment Programme.

The 62-year-old was arraigned at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

The court was told that Masuku, who was in charge of the bank's scholarship programme, "dished out scholarships to friends and family members."

Granted bail

South Africa's News 24, citing the court proceedings, said the money was "deposited directly into her personal bank account to the tune of 1.2 million rand."

Masuku was granted a 20,000 rand ($1,120) bail, and is expected back in court on September 4.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
