Uganda to build new international airport
The Ugandan government has signed a deal with a UAE company to build a new international airport.
The new airport in Uganda will boost tourism by drawing visitors to the Kidepo National Park. / Photo: Getty Images
June 22, 2024

Uganda has signed a pact with a business association from the United Arab Emirates to build a new international airport, President Yoweri Museveni's office said on Friday.

The deal for the East African nation's third such airport expands the UAE's economic footprint beyond its interests in the renewable energy and oil and gas industries.

The UAE's Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry will build the airport just outside the Kidepo National Park in the northeast near Uganda's border with Kenya, Museveni's office said in a statement, without giving the cost.

Construction will start in August, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the Sharjah business body, said.

Tourism boost

The airport will boost tourism by drawing visitors to the 1,442-sq-km (557-sq-mile) Kidepo park known for lions, giraffes, buffaloes and other big game.

The agreement was "a sign of the deepening relations with our Gulf partners and another opportunity to co-operate in investment and trade", Museveni, who witnessed the signing, said in a post on X.

SOURCE:Reuters
