Pilgrim deaths: Tunisia president sacks religious affairs minister
Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked the country's religious affairs minister after 49 citizens died during Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Tunisian President Kais Saied (pictured) sacked Religious Affairs Minister Ibrahim Chaibi on June 21, 2024. / Photo: AA
June 22, 2024

Tunisian President Kais Saied has sacked the country's Religious Affairs Minister Ibrahim Chaibi after dozens of Tunisian pilgrims died while performing the Hajj ritual in Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Tunisian presidency, however, didn't provide reasons behind firing the minister but it coincided with the death of at least 49 Tunisian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Chaibi said earlier on Friday, before his sacking, that most of the deaths were among Tunisian pilgrims who travelled to Saudi Arabia on tourist visas rather than through the Saudi official Hajj programme.

Chaibi came under criticism by Tunisian social media activists who accused him of posting his photos while performing the Hajj at a time when the deaths were reported among Tunisian pilgrims.

SOURCE:AA
