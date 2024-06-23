AFRICA
Egyptian Hajj death toll rises to 672
At least 672 Egyptians have been confirmed dead during Hajj pilgrimage, authorities have said.
Hajj is an annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. / Photo: AA
June 23, 2024

The toll of Egyptians who died taking part in the Hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, amid extreme heat, has risen to 672 while another 25 are missing, security and medical sources told Reuters on Sunday.

A crisis unit tasked with investigating the situation said in a statement on Saturday it has suspended licences of 16 tourism companies and referred them to the public prosecutor, accusing them of being responsible for deaths it said were mainly among pilgrims not registered under the official system.

The unit, formed on Thursday and headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, said 31 deaths were confirmed as a result of chronic illness among officially registered pilgrims.

SOURCE:Reuters
