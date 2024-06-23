A Kenyan force will leave for Haiti on June 25 to lead a UN-backed multinational mission to tackle gang violence in the Caribbean country, government and police sources told AFP on Sunday.

"Preparations are set for the team to depart for Haiti on Tuesday," a senior police official said on condition of anonymity.

A second interior ministry source confirmed the departure date.

Kenya has offered 1,000 police officers for the multi-national security mission in Haiti.

The Caribbean nation has been plagued with gang violence, especially in the capital Port-au-Prince where large territories are under gang control.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.