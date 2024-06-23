AFRICA
Niger army kills key member of insurgent group
Niger's army has said that it has killed a key member of an insurgent group in the western part of the country.
Frequent insurgent attacks in Niger have led to large-scale displacements. / Photo: TRT Afrika      / Others
June 23, 2024

Niger's army said on Sunday it had killed a key member of an insurgent group during a military raid in the west of the African country.

The clash took place in the Tillaberi region in the vast and unstable "three borders" zone between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Militant insurgents have staged attacks there for years despite the massive deployment of security forces.

The army said it had killed Abdoulaye Souleymane Idouwal, whom it described as "an influential member" of a militant group, during a raid on Friday.

The army also said that on Thursday nine "terrorists" were killed and 31 arrested in an anti-insurgency operation in the region.

'Destroyed means of movement'

The army claims to have "destroyed the means of movement" of the assailants and "seized (their) means of communication."

Civilians in Tillaberi are frequently targeted by militants, leading to large-scale displacements.

Niger is ruled by military leaders who seized power in a July coup, citing a worsening security situation as justification for the power grab.

The military government is also fighting Boko Haram insurgents and their rival groups in other regions.

SOURCE:AFP
