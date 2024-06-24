AFRICA
'Revenge attack' leaves 17 people dead in South Sudan
A revenge attack in South Sudan has claimed the lives of 17 people, local authorities said on Monday.
Cattle raiding linked to competition for scarce resources is one of the main triggers of conflict between ethnic groups in South Sudan. / Photo: AP
June 24, 2024

A revenge attack triggered by a cattle raid earlier this month has killed at least 17 people in northern South Sudan and forced oil workers to evacuate from the Toma South oil field, a local official said on Monday.

Cattle raiding linked to competition for scarce resources is one of the main triggers of conflict between ethnic groups in South Sudan, which is awash with weapons after decades of war.

The fighting began on Saturday in a Khat Elnar village in the Ruweng Administrative Area, where government officials were trying to resolve issues over a previous cattle raid, James Arop Ayuel, a local government spokesperson, said.

The violence spread to the Toma South oil fields which are managed by Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), where a facility was attacked and looted, Ayuel said.

'National issue'

"We are calling for the government of South Sudan to bring forces so that they protect the oil fields because this is a national issue," Ayuel said.

"They went and looted the oil fields facilities. Up to now, as I'm talking, this morning I was told they came over the night and looted the compound again," he said.

The heavily armed raiders came from Rubkona County of neighbouring Unity State to reclaim cattle stolen by youth from Ruweng Administrative Area, Ayuel said.

SOURCE:Reuters
