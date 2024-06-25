By Sylvia Chebet

In the world's ever-expanding playground of war and conflict, children often form the frontline of vulnerability, bearing the physical and psychological consequences of decisions they have nothing to do with.

June 11, which marked the United Nations's inaugural International Day of Play, may have been just another calendar event in the lives of millions of children trapped in conflict zones around the world, including Palestine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine and Myanmar.

UNICEF's executive director, Catherine Russel, terms the initiative an attempt to make children "feel somewhat that they can be children even in the midst of great difficulty".

Statistics illustrate the enormity of the task. A UN report on the plight of children in conflict zones highlights the extreme levels of violence against them throughout 2023, with an unprecedented number of deaths and injuries reported in Palestinian territory, Sudan and Myanmar.

Humanitarian organisations have recorded children dying en masse in wars they know nothing about. Those who survive carry physical and mental scars that could torment them for life.

Ravages of war

In Gaza, the UN estimates that over 15,500 children have been killed since Israel began its onslaught on the besieged territory on October 8, 2024.

Virginia Gamba, the UN secretary-general's special representative for children and armed conflict, said Israeli forces had been blacklisted for killing and maiming children and attacking schools and hospitals.

Besides the constant threat of Israeli bombardment and ground fighting, Gaza's civilians endure a daily struggle to find bare necessities such as water for drinking, cooking and cleaning.

More than 3,500 children who have so far survived the bombs and bullets remain at risk of death due to malnutrition.

In Sudan, about 500 children have been killed and over 700 wounded in the crossfire between the warring Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The UN has recorded 85 attacks on schools and hospitals since fighting broke out in Khartoum on April 15, 2023.

UNICEF describes Sudan as one of the harshest places in the world to be a child. Records indicate that approximately 19 million schoolchildren risk losing out on their education, with grave implications for their prospects.

Most schools in Sudan have become shelters for the nearly eight million internally displaced people.

Psychological healing

Amal Adam Hassan, who fled to Kosti from Khartoum, now teaches in one such school, where children live alongside hundreds of other displaced people.

"It's not business as usual in the classroom anymore," she tells TRT Afrika. "Our focus is not on the syllabus; we concentrate on the children's mental well-being."

With the support of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Amal underwent a course on teaching during times of crisis. This equipped her with the skills necessary to care for children scarred by conflict,

"We provide psychological support to children, which comprises relaxation exercises and spotting signs of trauma," explains Amal.

Experts say play is the most therapeutic exercise for such kids.

"Play is essential for children who have experienced distressing events, such as violence and loss of loved ones," Save the Children states.

"Through play, children can explore their emotions and experiences and regain normalcy."

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, escalating violence in the eastern part of the country has ripped families apart and forced at least 78,000 children to flee their homes. The Central African country also has one of the highest rates of malnutrition among children.

In Myanmar, the UN says civil war has seen a 120% increase in violations against children. This is attributed to the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, deliberate or indiscriminate attacks against civilians and acute humanitarian emergencies.

Many more children, despite living in relative peace, do not have a chance to play because they have to work.

UNICEF estimates that 160 million children worldwide work instead of playing or learning.

According to Save the Children, girls often bear a disproportionate burden of household chores, which limits their time for play and creative activities and affects their self-confidence and aspirations for the future.

Beyond fun and games

Psychologists say play is crucial for children's learning, well-being and development. Through play, children practice roles and build skills such as confidence, concentration, resilience, memory, and language.

Playing also helps children explore and understand the world around them. It sparks creativity and can inspire a lifelong love of learning.

"Even in their darkest moments, children can find their way back to hope, health and happiness through play. Because play is never just play. Play is powerful. The power of play unlocks potential, instils confidence, saves lives, heals, and creates a world of possibilities," says Save the Children.

However, around 70% of adults aren't aware of the importance of play in children's lives and, therefore, do not prioritise time and space for it.

"Children everywhere have the right to play. It is essential for their development, well-being, and learning, yet it is often undervalued and deprioritised," Save the Children emphasizes.

Play is a fundamental right protected under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989.

Experts see the declaration of June 11 as International Day of Play as an acknowledgement at the highest level of the fact that it is central to children's learning and well-being.