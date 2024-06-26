10:12 GMT — Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers have forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of the Israeli security forces.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted witnesses in the mosque who said dozens of settlers broke into the mosque in groups, made provocative tours inside and performed Talmudic rituals.

The Israeli forces imposed tightened restrictions on the entry of worshippers to the mosque, while hundreds of Israeli forces were deployed in Jerusalem's Old City area leading to Al Aqsa Mosque, Wafa added.

09:46 GMT — ‘Türkiye stands with brotherly Lebanese people,’ says President Erdogan amid Israel's invasion plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on all regional countries to stand with Lebanon against Israel's invasion plan.

In an address to the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “Israel, which has devastated Gaza, is now setting its sights on Lebanon. We see that western powers are supporting Israel behind the scenes.”

“Türkiye stands with brotherly Lebanese people and state and I invite other countries in the region to stand in solidarity with Lebanon as well,” said Erdogan.

"Netanyahu's plans to spread the war across the region will lead to a major catastrophe,” he warned, adding: “Islamic world and Middle Eastern countries should be the first to react to these bloody plans."

“It is extremely dire, pathetic that states, which talk about freedom, human rights, and justice, are held captive by a madman like Netanyahu,” the president added.

09:41 GMT — Palestinian Red Crescent says thousands of Gazans face risk of famine

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has warned that thousands of people in Gaza are facing the risk of famine amid ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught.

In a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Red Crescent called for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza's northern areas, stressing that aid airdropping operations didn't meet the required needs in decreasing the percentage of hunger.

It also called for opening the crossings with Gaza to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of Gaza, confirming that the Israeli army continues to target relief workers in a deliberate manner.

08:44 GMT —Israel abducts 20 more Palestinians across occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has abducted 20 more Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank, prisoners’ affairs groups said.

This brings the total number of Palestinians abducted by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October last year to 9,400, including those who were released after being abducted, according to Palestinian figures.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the occupied West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 553 Palestinians, including 133 children, have since been killed and nearly 5,200 others wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

07:50 GMT — Israel pounds several areas across Gaza as Rafah fighting rages

Israeli forces have pounded several areas across Gaza, and residents have reported fierce fighting overnight in Rafah in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

Residents said fighting intensified in the Tel Al Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah, where tanks were also trying to force their way north amid heavy clashes. The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters attacked Israeli forces with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.

Since early May, ground fighting has focused on Rafah, abutting Egypt on Gaza's southern edge, where around half of the enclave's 2.3 million people had been sheltering after fleeing other areas. Most have since had to flee again.

Medics said two Palestinians were killed in one Israeli missile strike in Rafah earlier on Wednesday.

06:40 GMT — Iraqi group carries out drone attack on southern Israel

An Iraqi resistance group has announced that a combat drone had struck a target in Eilat, southern Israel.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it hit a vital “target in occupied Umm Al Rashrash 'Eilat' by the use of drones."

The group, however, did not disclose the nature of the target, but stressed that it will "continue to destroy enemy (Israeli) strongholds."

05:40 GMT — Gaza face dire hunger emergency as Israeli strikes continue

At least 96 percent of Gaza’s population – 2.15 million people – face high levels of acute food insecurity through September, according to a newly published report.

The latest analysis projects fewer people will face catastrophic levels of hunger in the coming months – 495,000 compared to the previously projected 1.1 million. However, there remains a high risk of famine amidst a deteriorating health and humanitarian situation across Gaza.

As long as Israel's war on the enclave continues and humanitarian access is restricted, the IPC acute food security report warns, the dire situation in Gaza is unlikely to improve.

05:37 GMT — Suspected Houthi attack targets a ship in the Gulf of Aden

Suspected attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden, authorities have said.

The attacks follow the departure of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower after an eight-month deployment in which the aircraft carrier led the American response to the Houthi assaults.

Those attacks have reduced shipping drastically through the route crucial to Asian, Middle Eastern and European markets in a campaign the Houthis say will continue as long as Israel's brutal war on Gaza continues.

05:00 GMT — Norwegian fund blacklists Caterpillar over Gaza fears

Norway's largest pension fund has said it had divested from US industrial group Caterpillar because of the risk its equipment was being used by the Israeli army in Gaza.

"For a long time, Caterpillar has supplied bulldozers and other equipment that has been used to demolish Palestinian homes and infrastructure to clear the way for Israeli settlements," Kiran Aziz, head of responsible investments at KLP, said in a statement.

"It has also been alleged that the company's equipment is being used by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) in connection with its military campaign in Gaza following the Hamas operation on October 7 last year," she added.

02:38 GMT — Large fire breaks out near Israeli military base in occupied East Jerusalem‎

A large fire has broken out near an Israeli military base on Mount Scopus in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel's Army Radio said firefighters worked to contain it. Authorities are investigating the suspected arson, it added.

Police in a separate statement confirmed their collaboration with firefighting teams following the outbreak of the blaze in an open area near the Ofrit base and Hebrew University.

At this stage, there is no danger to residents of the area, the military base, road users or university buildings, the police said.