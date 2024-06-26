AFRICA
US urges Kenya to respect rights to peaceful protest
The United States has urged Kenya to respect the citizens' rights to peaceful protest.
USA's National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says the right to a peaceful protest is constitutionally protected in Kenya. / Photo: AFP
June 26, 2024

The United States on Wednesday called on close partner Kenya to respect the right to peaceful protests after more than 20 people died during mass demonstrations against a tax proposal.

"We continue to urge restraint so that no further Kenyans are put in harm's way while exercising their right to peaceful public assembly. That right is protected by the Kenyan constitution. We believe it must be respected," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"The United States has been in touch with the Kenyan government to urge appropriate use of force by the police to respect human rights and, frankly, to respect due process for those that have been detained," he said.

Kirby said that while Kenya's constitution allows peaceful assembly, it also permits the use of defense forces to protect infrastructure, a step taken by the government.

State visit

Kenyan President William Ruto has been a close partner of the United States, with President Joe Biden welcoming him last month for a rare state visit for an African leader.

The violence erupted just as Kenyan forces arrived in Haiti on a mission long sought by the United States to attempt to restore order to the violence-ravaged Caribbean nation.

SOURCE:AFP
