AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns 'heinous attack' on Niger's soldiers
Niger is observing three days of national mourning following the attack that left at least 20 soldiers and a civilian dead.
Türkiye condemns 'heinous attack' on Niger's soldiers
Attacks against Nigerien soldiers by militants groups have recently been on the rise. Photo / Reuters
June 27, 2024

Türkiye has condemned an attack that killed at least 20 Nigerien soldiers describing it as ''heinous''.

''We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives and the injuries caused by the terrorist attack,'' Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

''We strongly condemn this heinous attack, and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Niger,'' the statement added.

The attack in Tillaberi region on Tuesday left at least 20 soldiers and a civilian dead, according to Niger's government.

The raid was carried out by “a coalition of terrorist groups”, the government said.

The incident occurred when a detachment of the Defense and Security Forces was attacked on the outskirts of the village of Tassia in the Tillaberi region, Niger's Defense Ministry said in a statement. At least nine other soldiers were wounded, it added.

The military government declared three days of national mourning from Wednesday, during which flags will fly at half-mast.

The ministry said the army later launched an operation in which dozens of terrorists were neutralised and their means of transport destroyed.

The Tillaberi region, which borders Burkina Faso and Mali, faces regular attacks blamed on an affiliate of the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us