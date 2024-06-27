Türkiye has condemned an attack that killed at least 20 Nigerien soldiers describing it as ''heinous''.

''We are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives and the injuries caused by the terrorist attack,'' Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

''We strongly condemn this heinous attack, and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Niger,'' the statement added.

The attack in Tillaberi region on Tuesday left at least 20 soldiers and a civilian dead, according to Niger's government.

The raid was carried out by “a coalition of terrorist groups”, the government said.

The incident occurred when a detachment of the Defense and Security Forces was attacked on the outskirts of the village of Tassia in the Tillaberi region, Niger's Defense Ministry said in a statement. At least nine other soldiers were wounded, it added.

The military government declared three days of national mourning from Wednesday, during which flags will fly at half-mast.

The ministry said the army later launched an operation in which dozens of terrorists were neutralised and their means of transport destroyed.

The Tillaberi region, which borders Burkina Faso and Mali, faces regular attacks blamed on an affiliate of the Daesh/ISIS terror group.