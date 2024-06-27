Ghanaian authorities are working on the safe return of a group of its lawmakers from Kenya's capital, Nairobi, who were caught up in Tuesday's violent protests that saw demonstrators storm the local parliament to protest unpopular tax proposals.

The five Ghanaian lawmaker are safe and sound, the Ghanaian parliamentary service said in a statement, citing a confirmation from the country's embassy in Kenya.

The delegation is made of some members of the local government committee of parliament and was in the Kenyan parliament on a bench-marking visit when protesters stormed parliament's premises.

""They were immediately escorted and secured in the Senate building and finally evacuated to their hotel by officials of the Kenyan parliament," the Ghanaian parliamentary service said in a statement on Wednesday.

President concedes

It added: "Efforts are underway to ensure their safe return to Ghana."

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Wednesday that the bill containing contentious tax hikes would "be withdrawn".

More than 20 people were killed in clashes with police and parliament was ransacked by protesters opposed to the legislation.

Some protesters have vowed to continue with demonstration son Thursday.

