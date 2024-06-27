AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana lawmakers caught up in Kenya tax protests
The delegation was in the Kenyan parliament on Tuesday on a bench-marking visit when protesters stormed parliament's premises.
Ghana lawmakers caught up in Kenya tax protests
Demonstrators broke into the Kenyan National Assembly chamber on Tuesday. Photo / Reuters
June 27, 2024

Ghanaian authorities are working on the safe return of a group of its lawmakers from Kenya's capital, Nairobi, who were caught up in Tuesday's violent protests that saw demonstrators storm the local parliament to protest unpopular tax proposals.

The five Ghanaian lawmaker are safe and sound, the Ghanaian parliamentary service said in a statement, citing a confirmation from the country's embassy in Kenya.

The delegation is made of some members of the local government committee of parliament and was in the Kenyan parliament on a bench-marking visit when protesters stormed parliament's premises.

""They were immediately escorted and secured in the Senate building and finally evacuated to their hotel by officials of the Kenyan parliament," the Ghanaian parliamentary service said in a statement on Wednesday.

President concedes

It added: "Efforts are underway to ensure their safe return to Ghana."

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Wednesday that the bill containing contentious tax hikes would "be withdrawn".

More than 20 people were killed in clashes with police and parliament was ransacked by protesters opposed to the legislation.

Some protesters have vowed to continue with demonstration son Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us