Zimbabwe's government has warned against subversive activities by the opposition and civil societies, without offering evidence to back the claim.

It warned the alleged perpetrators that "their days are numbered" and that their "plans will never see the light of day", according to a statement by the ministers of home affairs and information.

"Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend all those who undermine the justice delivery system through causing chaos and mayhem," the statement said.

Zimbabwe is preparing to host regional heads of state and government in August for the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit.

Harare makeover

The streets of the capital, Harare, have undergone a makeover ahead of the summit, while sewer and electricity lines have also been fixed.

On Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa made a tour of roads leading to a new Chinese-built parliament and a conference centre.

"We are creating a new city here and I'm happy that the vision is actualising slowly but certainly. August we will have the adequate facilities but that is not the end of the vision of developing a new city," he told journalists.

During the summit, Mnangagwa will take the visiting leaders on a tour of the Geo Pomona waste management plant in Harare and open the SADC Liberation Square, the state-owned Herald newspaper reports.

