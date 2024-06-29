Fourteen people were killed when a truck ploughed into Muslim worshippers outside the northern Nigerian city of Kano, Nigeria's road safety agency said.

The goods-laden truck lost control and ran over worshippers leaving a mosque shortly after observing Friday prayers in Imawa village, 30 kilometres outside Kano, the Federal Road Safety Commission said in a statement late Friday.

The truck "lost control and collided with pedestrians who had just concluded Friday prayers," the statement said.

"This unfortunate collision resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives and left several others injured," it added.

Accidents are common on Nigeria's roads due largely to speeding and disregard for traffic rules.

According to the road safety commission, more than 5,000 people died in road accidents in 2023, after 6,500 road deaths the previous year.

However the World Health Organizations estimated in a report last year that annual deaths linked to road accidents in Nigeria are actually nearer 40,000, with most not reported to the authorities.

