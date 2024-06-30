TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence head, Hamas chief discuss Gaza ceasefire
Head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation Ibrahim Kalin, Palestinian group Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh discuss steps to secure a permanent ceasefire, hostage-prisoner exchange, delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.
Kalin expressed condolences to Haniyeh after his sister was killed in an Israeli attack and to the Palestinian people killed in the ongoing offensive. / Photo: AA Archive
June 30, 2024

The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Palestinian group Hamas' political bureau chief have discussed the most recent developments in Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

The MIT's Ibrahim Kalin and Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh also discussed steps to secure a permanent ceasefire, hostage-prisoner exchange, and delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, according to information obtained from officials on Sunday.

Kalin expressed condolences to Haniyeh after his sister was killed in an Israeli attack and to the Palestinian people killed in the ongoing offensive.

He further stated that Türkiye would continue to stand by the Palestinians.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 37,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 86,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:TRT World
