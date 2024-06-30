AFRICA
Egypt warns of 'unprecedented conflict' in region
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has warned of a spillover in conflict if the Israel-Hamas hostilities are not urgently contained.
Egypt has emphasised "the necessity of concerted international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza. / Photo: AA
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned on Saturday of an "unprecedented conflict" in the region, calling for international intervention to prevent it and urging collective efforts to ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the presidency said in a statement.

This came during Sisi's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Egyptian-EU Investment Conference in Cairo.

The meeting touched on "ways to confront the escalating regional challenges, particularly the developments in the Gaza Strip and their impact on regional security and stability."

The Egyptian president emphasised "the necessity of concerted international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and the urgent access to humanitarian aid in Gaza to avert the humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people."

'Serious and swift steps'

He reiterated his country's warning of "the expansion of the gravely escalating conflict and called on the international community to take serious and swift steps to prevent the region from sliding into a new and unprecedented cycle of conflict."

According to the Egyptian statement, both sides agreed that achieving a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue "based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions remains the optimal path to ensure sustainable stability in the region."

For her part, von der Leyen affirmed that the conference underscored "the shared interests between the two sides and the European Union's commitment to supporting Egypt's development and economic reform path."

Sisi's remarks came at a time when tensions were rising along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 37,800 people since last October 7.

SOURCE:AA
