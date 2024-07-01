European football nations are fighting desperately to remain in the ongoing Euro 2024 competition, with tension-soaked matches recorded over the weekend.

England's quest for Euro 2024 remains alive thanks to one moment of Jude Bellingham brilliance after sneaking past Slovakia in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

England were at risk of exiting the tournament until Bellingham's acrobatic effort in the 95th minute broke Slovak hearts.

A minute into extra-time, Harry Kane then completed the comeback to set up a meeting with Switzerland on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Until Bellingham's late intervention, England had scored just two goals in four games.

"We're somehow finding a way. I can imagine how everyone is going to react even though we've won, but we are still in there. The one thing that cannot be questioned is the desire, the commitment, and the character," said coach Gareth Southgate.

Bellingham's intervention ensures Southgate will take charge of his country for the 100th time in the quarterfinals.

Spain's sensational performance

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol said he was "very proud" of his team after they went out of Euro 2024 in the last 16 to Spain on Sunday and insisted they are determined to return to a major tournament in the future.

The competition's surprise packages beat Portugal 2-0 in their last group game to reach the last 16, and they went ahead against Spain in Cologne thanks to Robin Le Normand's early own goal.

That raised hope of a sensational upset, but their dreams were crushed by a Spain comeback as they went down 4-1.

"The thought of 'wow, we can do it' was one we already had before the match because we were competing against a great team, but we thought we could have a chance," Sagnol said when asked how he felt when Georgia went in front.

Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo all scored as Spain came from behind to beat surprise packages Georgia 4-1 at Euro 2024 on Sunday and set up a blockbuster quarter-final against hosts Germany.

France vs. Belgium

Both teams will clash today, with neither yet to hit top gear at EURO 2024 as they resume a 120-year-old football rivalry that has reached intense heights in recent years.

Portugal and Slovania will also lock horns today in a round-of-16 clash, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack for Portugal.

Slovenia are appearing at their first Euros since 2000 and have upset the odds to reach the knockout stages.

They have nonetheless failed to win any of their group games, with three draws helping to secure them a spot in the last 16.

They will be significant underdogs against Portugal, though.

